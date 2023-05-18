WWE announces Raw Women’s Championship match for Night of Champions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka at the Night of Champions PLE later this month. The company announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

Belair vs. Asuka is a rematch from WrestleMania 39. In that match, Belair defeated Asuka to retain her title. Last Friday on Smackdown, Asuka attacked Belair and hit her with the Green Mist to jumpstart their feud once again.

WWE Night of Champions takes place on Saturday May 27 and will air live on Peacock from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 2, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed World Tag Team Championship, Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles for the newly created World Heavyweight Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: “Superstar” Billy Graham dead at age 79