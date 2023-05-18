WWE to run live event in India

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will run a live event in India in September of this year.

During a speech at the Moffett Nathanson conference in New York, WWE CEO, Nick Khan, talked about the success of WWE events internationally and then revealed the news of the September show. (h/t to Wrestlenomics)

Most recently, WWE ran their Backlash PLE from Puerto Rico. Last year, the company did the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff and this year will return to the UK for the Money in the Bank PLE.

The upcoming Night of Champions event will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 27. Announced matches for the card that will air live on Peacock include Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 2, Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles for the newly created WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

