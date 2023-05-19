Bad Bunny: Backlash match “one of the biggest moments of my life”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bad Bunny says that his match at WWE Backlash against Damian Priest was one of the biggest moment of his life.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, Bad Bunny talked about Backlash, how it compared to working WrestleMania, and whether or not he got hurt in the match or not.

“Wow, that was insane,” Bad Bunny said of the match at Backlash. “That was really crazy. The people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it,” he said. “I remember, I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight.

“I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back. My whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared then, and now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matters.”

