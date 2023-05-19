Bryan Danielson set for prominent role on AEW Collision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson will reportedly be helping out on the creative team for the newly announced AEW Collision show.

Fightful is reporting that Danielson will join Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Dean Malenko on the Collision creative team. The company announced the new Collision show during the WBD upfronts on Wednesday. Danielson was not promoted as a talent on the show.

Bryan Danielson joined AEW in 2021 and will be a part of the Anarchy in the Arena match between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV in Las Vegas.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 will air live on PPV on May 28. Other announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Jaime Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship, FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the World Tag Team Championship, and more.

