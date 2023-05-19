FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-16-2018) Keller & Bryant talk Bryan’s standout promo, Styles-Nakamura, MITB hype, live callers & mailbag & on-site report (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-16-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast as they discuss WWE Smackdown including the A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, other Money in the Bank developments, what’s up with Samoa Joe taking on Big Cass next week, Daniel Bryan’s inspired promo, and much more from Smackdown plus some All In talk.

Then in a bonus previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline, Wade presents a start to finish rundown of Smackdown including Daniel Bryan shows fire and determination and sets sights on WWE Title, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. A.J. Styles with high stakes, Carmella celebrates and finds out next challenger is Asuka, New Day vs. The Bar with MITB stakes, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO