FREE PODCAST 5/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #226 (5-10-93) of the PWTorch including SMW Rage in the Cage Results, Part 2 of Jim Crockett Torch Talk, King of the Ring News, Slamboree ‘93 Preview, more (134 min.)

May 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the seventieth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #226 of the PWTorch including WCW’s next PPV, Slamboree ‘93, how the King of the Ring card is shaping up, more from Jim Crockett, Bill Watts responds to his WCW departure, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

