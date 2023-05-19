Nick Khan reveals conversation he had with Vince McMahon about his return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Khan says that Vince McMahon gave him his word that he was only returning to WWE to help facilitate a company sale.

Khan spoke at the Moffett Nathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference and detailed his conversation with McMahon upon his return to the WWE.

“When he came back, the term was for ‘strategic alternatives,'” Khan said. “He and I had a conversation, which he’s comfortable with me sharing today, ‘tell me, is this real, because there is some scuttlebutt out there that maybe this is just your way to come back into your company,’ which he would have to do also. He said, ‘I’m committed to it. I give you my word.’ Raine was the lead banker on the transaction. Vince said he wanted a strong banker on it, that is a management decision, and the board would have representation as well. He gave me his word that he was serious about the process, lo and behold, he was serious about the process. The deal was finagled April 1 and announced April 3 before the market opened.” (h/t Fightful)

Vince McMahon retired from WWE last summer, but returned as the Executive Chairman in January. When he left, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon became Co-CEO’s of WWE, while Paul Levesque took over as the head of creative as Chief Content Officer. When McMahon returned to the company, Stephanie resigned as CEO, leaving Nick Khan in the role by himself.

Vince McMahon retired amid a WWE Board investigation into hush money payments made to former employees with whom he had affairs with.

