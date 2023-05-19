Update on Drew McIntyre WWE status

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 39 and the reason for that is because of creative.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that though McIntyre not being on Smackdown was at first due to an injury, it is now because the company and McIntyre have not agreed on creative.

Drew McIntyre was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the 2023 WWE Draft, but has not appeared on the brand since the move. At WrestleMania 39, McIntyre participated in a triple threat match against Sheamus and Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gunther retained the championship.

McIntyre’s contract with WWE reportedly ends in 2024 and that both sides are not close to a renewal.

