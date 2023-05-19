VIP AUDIO 5/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-14-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Kate-Lita-Edge, Dusty, Cornette, Hardcore Justice, Indy Line-up of the Week with Samoa Joe, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 14, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week on WWE Judgment Day

Indy Lineup of the Week (Homicide vs. Samoa Joe vs. Super Dragon)

Real Deal Reaction on OVW.

The latest on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Hardcore Justice, Eddie Guerrero & Jimmy Jacobs on Smackdown, Kane-Lita-Edge, Jim Cornette, Dusty Rhodes and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO