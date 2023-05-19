WWE Smackdown 5/19 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa go face to face with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
When: Friday May 19, 2023
Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 5/19 Match Card
- Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa face off with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly
- Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Usos
- The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest, A.J. Styles
CATCH-UP: WWE to run live event in India
Leave a Reply