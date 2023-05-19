News Ticker

WWE Smackdown 5/19 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 19, 2023

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa go face to face with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

When: Friday May 19, 2023

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 5/19 Match Card

  • Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa face off with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
  • Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly
  • Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Usos
  • The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest, A.J. Styles

