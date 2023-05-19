WWE Smackdown 5/19 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa go face to face with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

When: Friday May 19, 2023

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 5/19 Match Card

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa face off with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Usos

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest, A.J. Styles

CATCH-UP: WWE to run live event in India