FREE PODCAST 5/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Bloodline developments, Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes, Greyson Waller Effect with Styles, live callers, emails (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including an opening segment with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa that included Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and eventually the Usos. Other topics with live callers and emails included the debut of The Greyson Waller Effect with A.J. Styles, the in-ring Smackdown debut of Pretty Deadly, the L.A. Knight and Rick Boogs short-lived tag team, the Women’s Tag Titles being up for grabs, and more.

