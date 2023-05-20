FREE PODCAST 5/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Former WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein talks McMahon, Cena, squash matches, WWE roster cuts, road stories, more with live callers, emails (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-17-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein. They discussed Extreme Rules predictions, Fandango, WWE cutbacks, Gimmick Matches, Squash Matches, John Cena, road stories, WWE’s top brawlers list, Vince McMahon, and more including live calls and email questions.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO