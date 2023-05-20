VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #759 (May 24, 2003): WWE misuses Confidential footage, Keller says it’s time for WWE to get serious about new stars, WWE PPV Report & Roundtable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #759 cover-dated May 24, 2003: This issue includes a cover story on the sagging PPV buyrates related to mundane cards and increased price tags… WWE Judgment Day PPV coverage including Keller’s report with star ratings plus Roundtable Reviews… TNA PPV coverage with Keller’s match report and Roundtable Reviews… Part three of the Torch Talk with Amazing Red… Fascinating behind the scenes details on Nathan Jones in WWE… TNA Newswire details wrestlers gathering to discuss booking problems… Pat McNeill writes about Judgemnt Day at the Bar… Wade Keller contends WWE has enough roster depth to do brand-specific PPVs… Jason Powell criticizes WWE’s use of footage on Confidential… Plus Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

