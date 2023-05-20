VIP AUDIO 5/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Should Roman & Solo win tag belts, is Punk a hypocrite, Cena-Batista finish at Rumble 2005, will NXT cost AEW PPV buys, is Seth generation-defining, video games as a gateway, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Does AEW need to book Kenny Omega better?

What was the plan at the 2005 Royal Rumble when John Cena and Batista were eliminated at the same time?

Any knowledge of Paul Craig & Chris Bungard?

Is C.M. Punk a hypocrite regarding situations with Colt Cabana, Corey Graves, and Kofi Kingston?

A case that pro wrestling video games are a major gateway into people becoming viewers of pro wrestling shows.

When does the “modern era” begin that WWE talks about?

Is Seth Rollins actually a generation-defining wrestler?

Who was the best Beatle?

Is Peacock actually creating new WWE fans?

Can WWE cost AEW buys for their PPVs by going head-to-head with NXT specials?

Has Tony Khan introduced Jay White in the worst way possible?

Thoughts on the legacy of Madusa.

A sidebar discussion on the history of Pro Wrestling Illustrated “Rookie of the Year” winners and runners up over the decades

When AEW viewership drops and WWE viewership goes up, are those the same viewers?

Could AEW’s expanded TV hours cause AEW to cater even more to hardcore fans?

Thoughts on AEW All Access and if anything was learned from the shows.

Will AEW Collision lead to fans just stopping watching AEW because it’s too much to keep up on?

Could Orange Cassidy be a major player on Collision as a floating AEW International Champion?

How is Steve Maclin’s run as Impact World Champion going and can he use it to get to AEW or back to WWE?

What would be the value of Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa as tag champs in the short term?

