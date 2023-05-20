VIP AUDIO 5/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Should Roman & Solo win tag belts, is Punk a hypocrite, Cena-Batista finish at Rumble 2005, will NXT cost AEW PPV buys, is Seth generation-defining, video games as a gateway, more (100 min.)

News Ticker

May 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Does AEW need to book Kenny Omega better?
  • What was the plan at the 2005 Royal Rumble when John Cena and Batista were eliminated at the same time?
  • Any knowledge of Paul Craig & Chris Bungard?
  • Is C.M. Punk a hypocrite regarding situations with Colt Cabana, Corey Graves, and Kofi Kingston?
  • A case that pro wrestling video games are a major gateway into people becoming viewers of pro wrestling shows.
  • When does the “modern era” begin that WWE talks about?
  • Is Seth Rollins actually a generation-defining wrestler?
  • Who was the best Beatle?
  • Is Peacock actually creating new WWE fans?
  • Can WWE cost AEW buys for their PPVs by going head-to-head with NXT specials?
  • Has Tony Khan introduced Jay White in the worst way possible?
  • Thoughts on the legacy of Madusa.
  • A sidebar discussion on the history of Pro Wrestling Illustrated “Rookie of the Year” winners and runners up over the decades
  • When AEW viewership drops and WWE viewership goes up, are those the same viewers?
  • Could AEW’s expanded TV hours cause AEW to cater even more to hardcore fans?
  • Thoughts on AEW All Access and if anything was learned from the shows.
  • Will AEW Collision lead to fans just stopping watching AEW because it’s too much to keep up on?
  • Could Orange Cassidy be a major player on Collision as a floating AEW International Champion?
  • How is Steve Maclin’s run as Impact World Champion going and can he use it to get to AEW or back to WWE?
  • What would be the value of Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa as tag champs in the short term?

