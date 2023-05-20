VIP AUDIO 5/19 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns & Solo face-to-face with Sami & KO, Rey & Escobar vs. Usos in main event, Pretty Deadly’s debut match, Grayson Waller Effect with Styles, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar in the main event, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa interact with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, the debut of The Grayson Waller Effect on Smackdown with A.J. Styles, Sheamus kicks Austin Theory, The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly in their Smackdown debut, L.A. Knight & Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits, and more.

