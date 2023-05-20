VIP AUDIO 5/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Hard Justice: A.J. Styles win the NWA Title, Zach Gowen returns, Tito Ortiz, Waltman-Hardy switch, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA Hard Justice PPV on May 15, 2005.

First, the Rapid-Fire Post-PPV Analysis with Wade Keller and Jason Powell discussing the PPV in rapid-fire fashion including analysis of A.J. Styles’s NWA Title win over Jeff Jarrett with Tito Ortiz as special ref, the Sean Waltman-Jeff Hardy switch, the return of Zach Gowen, and the entire line-up.

Second, the full PPV Roundtable with PWTorch contributor and TNA Impact reporter James Caldwell joins PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill joining Wade to discuss the TNA Hard Justice PPV, running down each of the matches and talking about how this PPV sets up next month’s Slammiversary, including who should face A.J. Styles in the main event.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

