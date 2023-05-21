Lineup for NJPW Resurgence PPV tonight featuring Ospreay vs. Tanahashi, tournament to crown first Strong Women’s Champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW Resurgence will air on PPV tonight from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. on NJPW World. The show is headlined by the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Finals and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. WIll Ospreay in a IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament match.
The show also features AEW wrestler Jon Moxley in tag action as he teams with Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umina to take on Chaos (Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada.
The show begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight.
The complete lineup is as follows:
- TBD vs. TBD – NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Finals
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay – IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship Tournament match
- Hikuleo vs. KENTA – NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match
- Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada)
- Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson
- TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Virus & Barbaro Cavernario
- Willow Nightingale vs. Momo Kohgo – NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament match
- Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer – NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament match
- Christopher Daniels vs. Alex Coughlin
- Bateman vs. The DKC
