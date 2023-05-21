NJPW reveals NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has revelead the new NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.
NJPW revealed the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at a press conference held in Long Beach, Calif. yesterday ahead of the Resurgence PPV tonight.
The show will feature a one night tournament to crown the first Strong Women’s Champion. The winners of the Willow Nightingale vs. Momo Kohgo and Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer semin-final round matches are currently listed as the main event for the show to determine the first NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.
Watch now!
Watch the full pre-#njresurgence press conference with final thoughts before tomorrow's big event in Long Beach!https://t.co/P3g1aRey6K#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/eXLE2O9HlI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 20, 2023
