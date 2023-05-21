VIP AUDIO 5/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (5-20-2005): WWE Draft Lottery, Lita’s turn, Matt Hardy’s potential in TNA, Styles re-signing with TNA, McMahon’s speech to Orton and the real message it was sending, ECW brand exploitation (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 20, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

The WWE Draft Lottery.

The Lita turn

Matt Hardy’s potential in TNA

TNA’s TV situation with the latest news on that front

A.J. Styles re-signing with TNA.

A preview of each match at Judgment Day.

Vince McMahon’s speech to Randy Orton at Raw and what message it was really sending.

Paul Heyman involvement in the ECW PPV.

The future of the ECW brand exploitation.

And much more.

