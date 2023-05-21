VIP AUDIO 5/21 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Analysis and insights into a pivotal week for AEW as the status of Punk will be revealed one way or another (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these AEW topics:
- An overview of where the C.M. Punk-AEW situations stood late last week and what various reactions have been among people in AEW and outside of AEW who know Punk.
- What to look for this week that will reveal whether progress has been made
- Can Collision even survive as a weekly series if Punk ends up not being a part of it
- Why isn’t Tony Khan able to address this and just take a definitive stand to get past all of the controversies with Punk?
- Analysis of our PWTorch Poll asking readers whether AEW should bother trying to work things out with Punk
- The potential Warner side of things as the initial excitement over this announcement shifted to another embarrassing controversy
- Dynamite viewership last week and how it compares to last year at this time, with a look at what might happen to viewership if Collision is launched without Punk
- The scheduling challenges of Collision using the same top stars as Dynamite along with potential risk that fans attending Dynamite and Collision might end up disgruntled with a talent-rotation between the shows
- And more
