AEW Rampage Ratings Report: Timeslot shifting hurting viewership, comparison to last year through 20 weeks

The latest episode of AEW Rampage from Friday, May 19 at 6:30 ET, an earlier than usual timeslot, drew an average of 294,000 viewers, up from 284,000 the prior week (when it was bumped to Saturday night) and tied with two weeks ago. The average viewership through 20 weeks this is 411,000 viewers, but the last five weeks outside of its usual post-Smackdown timeslots, it’s averaged 308,000. Last year through 20 weeks, it averaged 490,000 viewers including multipl instances of being bumped from the usual timeslot.

In the 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.09 rating, above the prior week’s 0.07 and the same as the prior two weeks. The lowest 18-49 demo rating it drew last year through 20 weeks was 0.11. It averaged a 0.18 rating through 20 weeks last year. This year through 20 weeks it has averaged 0.12.

Rampage finished no. 24 among all cable shows on Friday night.

The episode headlined with Dustin Rhodes vs. Bishop Kaun. They also announced more matches for this week’s AEW Dynamite.