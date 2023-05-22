Mercedes Mone suffers injury at NJPW Resurgence

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone suffered an injury during her match against Willow Nightengale in the main event at NJPW Resurgence for the newly created NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

According to PWInsider, Mone broke her ankle on her right leg. Mone finished the match with Nightengale, but it ended soon after the injury took place.

Mone and Nightengale were wrestling to become the first NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Willow Nightingale beat Momo Kohgo to earn the shot at the title in the main event. Mone posted on social media thanking fans for their support.

WRESTLING!!!!

Phew 😮‍💨 not how I dreamed for tonight to go.

I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.

I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

Moné

💙@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/6909ByHdli — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 22, 2023

