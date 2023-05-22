Steve Austin talks about recent text message to CM Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Steve Austin says he recently sent a text to CM Punk, but that he is not aware of the current situation and happenings around him and AEW. In a new interview with Forbes, Austin talked about his relationship with Punk and whether or not he seems himself as Punk’s mentor.

“Man, I just sent Punk a message last night,” Austin said. “I didn’t know he had torn his triceps. I haven’t been following anything. I don’t know what’s going on with that. Me and Phil trade messages every here and there. We rarely talk, probably once or twice a year. I love the guy, and I don’t even know if I mentored him because Punk’s probably a lot smarter than I am.

“Great promo guy, great worker, he’s got his own thing going and we’re just friends. So I think I remember there’s a picture of myself and him from Chicago, my favorite town to work in, my favorite building. And I guess he had come down to where we were all hanging out. Maybe he looked up to me back in the day, but I don’t know if I so much mentored him because I think he paid his own dues. He learned it the way he did and he got over on his own merits. The fact that maybe I could have been somewhat of an influence would be flattering if that were the case. But he’s made his own career.

“But, I don’t even know what’s going on with the current situation or what they’re doing because right now I rarely watch any of the product. I watch all the pay-per-views and major pay-per-views, but he’s certainly carved out a hellacious career in his own right by his own right.”

CM Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out PPV event last September. Punk reportedly will return to the company for the newly announced AEW Collision show, but was not mentioned by the company or the television network when the reveal of the official news happened last week.

