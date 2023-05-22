VIP AUDIO 5/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-21-2005) – The Real Deal: Kevin Steen/Owens and El Generico/Sami Zayn in Indy Line-up of Week, Bryan’s departure from ROH, TV timeslot shuffling, Hot Five Stories (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 21, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week on promotions who deserve television exposure

Indy Lineup of the Week (Kevin Steen, Excess, El Generico & others in Montreal)

Real Deal Reaction on the WWF “New Generation” era.

News on some big upcoming indy shows.

Hot Five Stories of the Week including Bryan Danielson’s departure from ROH, new television timeslots for Smackdown and (maybe) Impact, Judgment Day, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO