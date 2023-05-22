SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be in the same building on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday May 22, 2023

Where: Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 5/22 Full Match Card

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in the same building at the same time

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Mystery Partner vs. Imperium

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus Night of Champions Contract Signing

