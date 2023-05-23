A.J. Styles talks role of new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Styles says the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be the workhorse champion in WWE.

In an interview with the New York Post, Styles talked about the creation of the new world title and what that champion will have to do with it.

“We had to make a new championship because Roman holds them all,” Styles said. “What happens if he decides to wrestle for the World Heavyweight championship? It is what it is and we got what we got. If we make the best of it, and if and when Roman does challenge [for it], we beat the brakes off of him, whomever it might be, then we’ll see what title’s secondary.

“This guy’s gonna be on the pay-per-views, he’s gonna be on the live events, he’s gonna do all these things that need to be done,” Styles said. “When I was [WWE] champion I was on all the live events, I was on all the pay-per-views, all the TV’s. That’s what you do.

“The price for being the World Heavyweight champion is, yes, you get the recognition of being the champion, but you also have to do the job of being the world champion. You got to be there and you got to do the job.”

Styles won a triple threat match and a singles match against Bobby Lashley to advance to the finals of the new world title tournament. Styles will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions on Saturday with the winner being crowned as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs live on Peacock on May 27. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces Money in the Bank qualifying matches set to begin next week