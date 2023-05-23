Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion returning to the ring

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cassie Lee, formerly Peyton Royce in WWE, is returning to the ring for Australia’s World Series Wrestling later this year. The company confirmed that Lee will be a part of the show that take place in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Lee is a former tag team champion in WWE. She won the titles at WrestleMania 35 as part of The IIconics.

Lee’s opponents for the Australia tour were not announced by the promotion.

