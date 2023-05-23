FREE PODCAST 5/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Cody-Lesnar angle, Seth’s sitdown interview, Becky-Trish, on-site reports, live callers (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discuss the Cody-Brock Lesnar angle, the sitdown interview segments with Seth Rollins, the Becky Lynch-Trish contract signing, Imperium, whether Roman Reigns could actually break Bruno Sammartino’s record for days as champion, and much more with live callers and emails throughout. They also talk with two on-site correspondents who share what happened in the arena that didn’t air on TV and insights on the pace of the show and how fans reacted to certain wrestlers.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO