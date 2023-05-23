VIP AUDIO 5/22 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Brock attacks Cody, Seth explains importance of World Title to him, Trish-Becky contract signing, Riddle & KO & Sami vs. Imperium, Heyman promo, Bronson vs. Ricochet, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins explains importance of World Title to him, Trish Stratus-Becky contract signing, Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Imperium, Paul Heyman promo, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez finds a partner in Shotzi, and more.

