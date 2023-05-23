VIP AUDIO 5/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Judgment Day: Cena vs. JBL I-Quit match, Rey vs. Eddie, Booker vs. Angle, Carlito vs. Big Show, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Judgment Day PPV from May 22, 2005.

First, the Rapid-Fire Post-PPV Analysis with Wade Keller and Jason Powell discussing the PPV in rapid-fire fashion including the John Cena-JBL I Quit match, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, Booker T vs. Kurt Angle, Carlito vs. Big Show, MNM vs. Bob Holly & Charlie Haas, and more.

Second, the full PPV Roundtable with PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill joining Wade to discuss the PPV start to finish.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

