WWE announces Money in the Bank qualifying matches set to begin next week

WWE announced during this week’s episode of WWE Raw that Money in the Bank qualifying matches would begin next week on Raw.

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw Who should be in the #MITB qualifying matches? Tag your picks below! pic.twitter.com/8CE32kRGja — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023

WWE will head to the UK for the annual Money in the Bank PLE. They have not announced who the competitors taking place in the qualifying matches will be.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 1 from the UK. No matches have been officially announced for the show.

