Major match announced for next week’s NXT TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne will collide in a weaponized steel cage match on next week’s episode of NXT TV. Dolin challenged Jayne to the match on this week’s episode of television ahead of the NXT Battleground PLE this weekend.

Oh these two were spitting 🔥🔥🔥 Are we going to get Gigi Dolin and @jacyjaynewwe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match NEXT WEEK?!?!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/48jxr1uSMO — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023

Dolin and Jayne were both members of Toxic Attraction, but have now been embroiled in a blood feud that has already seen them clash multiple times. The cage match presumably will be the end of the feud.

NXT Battleground 2023 airs live on Peacock on Sunday May 28. Announced matches for the show include Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament finals between Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria, Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: UPDATED WWE Night of Champions 2023 Full Match Card