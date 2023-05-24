UPDATED NXT Battleground 2023 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT returns to the road for NXT Battleground and a WrestleMania weekend rematch between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.
When: Sunday May 28, 2023
Where: Venue: Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA
How To Watch: Live on Peacock
NXT Battleground 2023 Full Match Card
- Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT Championship
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Final
- Wes Lee vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate – North American Championship
- Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee – NXT Heritage Cup
- Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers – NXT Tag Team Championship
- Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov
