UPDATED WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Full Match Card

WWE returns to the 02 Arena in London for their annual Money in the Bank PLE.

When: Saturday July 1, 2023

Where: Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Full Match Card

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul – Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bayley vs. Trish Stratus – Women’s Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos – Bloodline Civil War

