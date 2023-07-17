AEW Rampage Ratings Report (7/14): Viewership drops, demo ratings, key metrics, year-ago perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (7/14) episode of AEW Rampage drew an average of 310,000 viewers, one of the lower viewership levels for the series in it normal timeslot, according a PWTorch TV industry source. Viewership the prior four weeks was 368,000, 450,000, 391,000, and 423,000. This week’s episode featured Athena vs. Willow Nightingale to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final.

One year ago (7/15/2022), Rampage drew 435,000 viewers. The 2022 average viewership was 471,000 viewers. The average so far this year is 402,000.

The 18-49 demo rating was 0.10, down from 0.12, 0.13, 0.11, and 0.13 the prior four weeks.

