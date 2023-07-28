WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (7/28): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso face to face, Mysterio vs. Escobar U.S. Title Invitational Final, Anderson vs. Kross

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 28, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd and Michael Cole introduced the show. He said they’re live from the Big Easy with one week to go until Summerslam.

-The ring announcer introduced Jey Uso, who was already in the ring. Jey said that Main Event Jey Uso is in your city.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and Reigns made his entrance on the stage with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa in tow. Cole said Reigns is the Tribal Chief, for now, and can do things on his time. Heyman held the lei behind Reigns, but did not have the two extra championship belts. Sikoa and Reigns posed as pyro exploded behind them. Cole touted Reigns’ championship reign at 1,062 days.

-They showed a graphic for Jey against Reigns at Summerslam. Cole said that anything goes in their match as it will be Tribal Combat. Wade Barrett said he admires Reigns’ tactic of playing mind games with Jey. Cole said there’s no disqualifications and no count outs in the Tribal Combat match.

-Reigns and Sikoa posed on the apron before they entered the ring. Reigns laughed as he looked over at Jey. Reigns then paused and raised the championship above his head as pyro exploded on the stage again. Jey looked at Reigns from the corner as Reigns stood in the center of the ring flanked by Heyman and Sikoa. The crowd chanted “Uso, Uso”. Heyman handed Reigns the mic and Reigns asked New Orleans to acknowledge him. He was met with a mixed reaction from the crowd. Reigns moved over with Heyman and Sikoa and stared down Jey who stood opposite. Reigns asked the crowd if they knew why they liked the Usos. He said it was because of him. Reigns said that Jey must have forgot. He said if the Tribal Chief is scheduled to appear, then he’s going to open the show. Reigns asked why Jey thought he was the right hand man. Reigns said he made Jey the right hand man. Reigns said he also made him Main Event Jey Uso. Reigns said that Jey is trying to be the Tribal Chief. He asked if Jey thought he was the face of the company and the Tribal Chief.

-Jey said he never wanted any of it. He said all he did was watch Reigns’ back and support him. Jey said he’s been Reigns’ right hand man for three years with no questions asked because he believed in Reigns. He said he believed Reigns could lead the company, and more importantly, lead the family. Jey said that Reigns broke the family and now Jey has to do what he has to do. He said that Reigns broke the family, broke the Bloodline, and broke Jimmy and it’s all Reigns’ fault.

-Reigns told Jey to shut his mouth. He said it was Jey’s fault. Reigns asked Jey what he did when Jimmy got hurt. He said that Jey asked for a title shot because he’s selfish. Reigns said that three years ago, Jey became the right hand man because Jimmy was hurt. Reigns said that if Jimmy wasn’t hurt, Jey didn’t have a chance. Reigns said that Jey took that from Jimmy. Reigns said that Jey is going to be all alone. He said Jey screwed his twin brother and his younger brother loves and respects Reigns more than Jey. Reigns said that when he beats Jey, he’s done. Reigns said if Jey actually beats him, then he takes the title and the lei. He said that means that Jey would take everything from him. He said Jey would be the Tribal Chief, but at the end of the day, he’ll still be Roman Reigns. Reigns said that Jey won’t have anyone. He said he doesn’t know why Jey wants to do this when he can’t beat Jey. He asked what was going through Jey’s mind to make him think he could beat Reigns.

-Jey stared Reigns down as the crowd cheered “Uso”. Jey said it’s because he already beat Reigns. Reigns looked away and smirked. Jey said he pinned Reigns and he’s the only one that’s done it. Jey stepped up to Reigns and put his hand on his shoulder. He said he’s going to beat Reigns again at Summerslam. Jey’s music played and he exited the ring as the crowd cheered. Cole hyped the match between Reigns and Jey at Summerslam.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Quick and to the point. I like that the announcers put over the rules for the Tribal Combat match. With that said, it was a little weird that Jey and Reigns didn’t bring up that aspect of the match at all. I liked what was said here, but it feels like this segment should have happened next week with the match one day away. This was good, but it didn’t have all the extras that most Bloodline segments have. Reigns is still playing up the mind games and the angle that Jey would have no one on his side, even if he won. I don’t know if this is a red herring or a foreshadowing that Jimmy is, in fact, going to return and join Reigns. At the end of the day, it will probably be Reigns is the one by himself, but it feels like we’re a long way away from that, so it will be interesting to see how Jimmy factors in and what becomes of the Usos coming out of this feud when Jey inevitably loses. Even with the straightforward segment, there’s still questions to be answered and that’s a big reason why this storyline is so interesting.)

-Cole and Barrett were shown ringside. Barrett and Cole hammered home the fact that both men can use whatever means they choose to win the match at Summerslam. Cole threw to a video package on the United States Championship Invitational that’s taken place over the past two weeks on Smackdown. The video ended with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in the ring celebrating. The video then shifted to their time together in the LWO. The video ended with Escobar kissing Mysterio on the forehead.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance in the arena. They showed a graphic for Mysterio against Escobar and Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Jey Uso was in the back. He bumped into Grayson Waller. Waller said he loved Jey’s passion out there. Waller said whether Jey wins or loses, and he’s probably going to lose, he should come on the Grayson Waller Effect and get the Grayson Waller rub. Waller laughed and Jey laughed with him. Jey stopped laughing and landed a big punch that took Waller down. Waller sold his jaw as they cut back to the arena.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Small segment, but they keep letting Waller rub shoulders with the biggest stars around besides Reigns. That’s an encouraging sign for what they see in him.)

-Santos Escobar made his entrance.

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR – United States Championship Invitational Final Match

They shook hands and spoke Spanish as the bell rang twenty-five minutes into the hour. They locked up. Escobar went for a quick roll up but Mysterio kicked out. Mysterio got a quick armbar and Escobar countered by taking Mysterio down and attacking his knee. Escobar rolled through with a leglock. They showed Austin Theory alone in a skybox. Escobar got another quick pin that Mysterio kicked out of. Escobar took Mysterio down by his hand. Mysterio got to his feet and Escobar slammed Mysterio down again. Mysterio got back to his feet and Escobar kicked at Mysterio’s leg. They traded slaps. Mysterio set up Escobar for a 619 but Escobar dropped to the outside. Mysterio came over the top rope with a dive and took out Escobar on the outside. Mysterio celebrated as they cut to break. [c]

Mysterio sent Escobar to the apron then pulled him over the top rope and slammed him with a hip toss. Mysterio went to the top rope and hit Escobar with a senton. Mysterio hit a springboard crossbody and covered Escobar for a two count. Escobar came off the ropes with a flying forearm and took Mysterio down. Escobar hit a second then climbed to the top rope. He caught Mysterio with a crossbody and made the cover for a two count. Escobar went after Mysterio but Mysterio kicked him away. Escobar went back and Mysterio rolled through with a sunset flip for a two count. Mysterio charged Escobar and Escobar countered into a backbreaker. Escobar made the cover for another two count. Escobar tried a slingshot but Mysterio landed on the second rope. Escobar recovered and pulled Mysterio to his shoulders. Mysterio tried to flip Escobar to the outside but Escobar landed on his feet and held onto Mysterio. Mysterio was able to flip Escobar down this time. Mysterio tried a baseball slide splash but Escobar moved and Mysterio crashed to the floor on the outside. Escobar rolled back into the ring and came over the top rope with a dive that took out Mysterio. Both men were down as they cut to break. [c]

Back from break, a trainer checked on Mysterio. They showed a replay of Escobar’s dive through the ropes onto Mysterio. The ref told the ring announcer that Mysterio is unable to continue in the match, so Escobar is the winner.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 15:00 to win the United States Championship Invitational

-They showed the spot again and Cole and Barrett talked about the whiplash Mysterio experienced. Cole said there was no ill intent from Escobar. Escobar celebrated in the ring as Theory held up the U.S. title in the press box.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I think that was a work? I really can’t tell. They sent so many mixed messages during the segment that it’s hard to tell. They brought down the trainer and came back from break with Mysterio being checked on, but they showed numerous replays and showed Jessica Carr talking to Mike Rome. The whole thing was weird. If this was the plan, it’s an odd way to get out of giving a finish to this match. I assumed that Mysterio would win to give Theory a solid win, but Escobar getting the win makes sense as he beat Theory last week. With this result, it’s clear that Escobar got the win to add some intrigue to the outcome of this match. I liked their match last week, so I’m all for a rematch, but it’s odd how they got there.)

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She welcomed Bianca Belair. Belair appeared. Kayla asked Belair about her Women’s Championship match at Summerslam. Belair said that numbers don’t favor anyone in a triple threat match. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville appeared. Green said that math isn’t really her thing, but she wanted to add a number, eleven. Deville said that they’ve been Tag Team Champions for eleven days. They bragged about being champions while Belair isn’t. Belair challenged them to a triple threat. Charlotte Flair appeared and offered herself as a partner to Belair as she doesn’t want Belair to put herself in jeopardy before the match at Summerslam. Belair said she loves Charlotte, but no. Charlotte said that makes her want to do it even more and she’s going to talk to Adam Pearce. Charlotte turned and walked away. Belair followed. Green and Deville looked concerned and couldn’t understand what just happened. [c]

-Hit Row was in the ring. Top Dolla said “roll tide” to the crowd. L.A. Knight’s music played to cut them off and the crowd popped huge. Knight had a mic and asked the crowd if he could talk to them. The crowd chanted “yeah” and cheered for Knight loudly. Knight said he knew Will Smith was in the game, but he didn’t know Uncle Phil became a rapper. He said a lot is hotter than Top Dolla. Knight said that B-Fabb is horny for him. Knight said it’s business before pleasure and he has business with Ashante the Adonis. He said a lot of people claim to be undeniable but he lives it. He said he’s going to drop Adonis on his head.

(2) ASHANTE THE ADONIS (w/ Top Dolla & B-Fabb) vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Adonis went right after Knight and pounded on him. Adonis choked Knight with the middle rope. The crowd cheered on Knight. Adonis pulled Knight into the top rope by his arm and Knight fell to the outside. Top Dolla hit Knight on the apron. Adonis made the cover for a two count. Adonis danced around the ring and charged Knight. Knight recovered and hit a neckbreaker. Top Dolla got on the apron and Knight knocked him off. Knight hit a powerslam on Adonis followed by an elbow drop. Knight then delivered the BFT and made the cover for the win.

WINNER; L.A. Knight in 2:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love the old school squash match with Knight there. He takes some early lumps but comes back, hits all his spots, gets the win and moves on. This is the perfect thing to do with him after he didn’t win the four way last week. There’s no reason to panic about what’s going on with Knight. Theory may not have been his course right now, but he could be in the future. I would fully expect there’s a plan for Knight in the immediate future. I’d like to see him in a feud as much as the next person, but I can wait for the right one. With Theory, Waller, and Knight, Smackdown has some interesting characters to play with in the coming months.)

-They showed Jey Uso in the back. Adam Pearce appeared. He said Waller has been asking for a match with Jey tonight. Jey said Waller ran his mouth, so he’ll make it quick. Jey turned to Pearce and said “yeet”. Pearce said it’s an official “yeet”. Jey walked off.

-Charlotte Flair made her entrance. Cole said that Charlotte got her way as she’ll team with Belair against Green and Deville. They showed a graphic for Charlotte and Belair against Green and Deville. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Bobby Lashley was in the back with the Street Profits. Lashely same that Carmello Hayes and Trick Williams spoke highly of the Street Profits last week, and they should because the Street Profits are stars. He said that the Street Profits should be treated like stars and they should dress like stars. Montez Ford stared down Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins asked if they were talking about him. Ford said yes. Dawkins mentioned his sweats. Lashley said he has something better. A woman rolled a rack with suits into the room. The Street Profits got excited. Lashley said the suits were on him.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like that they’re going to do something with the Profits but I really don’t want this to be Hurt Business 2.0. I would rather see something new and different. On top of that, I really am kind of tired of the Profits together at this point. They could be interesting with a heel turn, but I don’t know how they get there with this angle. I would prefer a frustrated Ford turns on Dawkins because Ford wants to be taken more seriously. This could lead to Ford being aligned with Lashley then eventually breaking away from him as well. Ford is in a position where he could be a star and there’s some newer guys for him to feud with like Theory, Waller, and Knight. All of them could benefit from having a real rival and pairing a couple of them up could work well.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance in the arena.

[HOUR TWO]

-Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville made their entrance.

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & BIANCA BELAIR vs. SONYA DEVILLE & CHELSEA GREEN

The bell rang two minutes into the second hour as Green started with Belair. Belair grabbed a headlock on Green. Green shot Belair off but Belair took her down with a shoulder tackle. Charlotte tagged in and argued with Belair as Belair exited the ring. Charlotte slammed Green’s face into the mat. Charlotte took Green over with a headscissors then slammed her down after hanging on to the headscissors. Charlotte kipped up and tagged in Belair. Belair went to the arm of Green but Green stepped on Belair’s foot and reversed. Green tagged in Deville and Deville charged Belair. Belair caught Deville coming in and hit her with a slam. Belair hit a moonsault on Deville and made the cover for a two count. Deville fought back but Belair took her down with a dropkick. Belair kipped up and punched away at Deville in the corner. Deville shoved Belair off. Green distracted Belair and Deville caught Belair with a bicycle kick. Deville made the cover for a two count. Belair was down with Deville in control as they cut to break. [c]

Deville had Belair in a headlock. The crowd cheered Belair on as she got to her feet. Belair pulled Deville off but Deville landed a kick and tagged Green. They went for a double team but Belair fought back. Belair got away and went for a tag but Green and Deville cut her off. Green and Deville went for a double suplex but Belair reversed and took them both down. Charlotte tagged in and climbed to the top rope. She took out Green and Deville with a crossbody. Charlotte chopped away at Green then lifted her and delivered a fallaway slam. Charlotte flipped into a clothesline and covered Green for a two count. Charlotte said it was a three count and went after Green. Green landed an elbow and tagged Deville. Deville went after Charlotte but Charlotte caught her with a spear. Charlotte hit another fallaway slam and went for a Figure Four. Deville kicked Charlotte off. Charlotte tagged Belair. Belair hit the ring and took down Deville before she hit a vertical suplex. Belair went after Deville in the corner and landed a series of punches from the second rope. Deville got free and pulled Belair down by the hair. Green made a blind tag. Belair hit a spinebuster on Deville. Green went for an Unprettier. Charlotte pulled Deville to the outside. Belair got free and set up a K.O.D. Charlotte made the blind tag and kicked Green out of Belair’s hands. Belair and Charlotte argued. Charlotte pinned Green for the win.

WINNER: Charlotte & Bianca Belair in 10:00

-Charlotte celebrated as Belair asked what she was doing.

-Bayley was in the back watching on a monitor. She laughed. Iyo Sky appeared and asked why Bayley left her last week. Bayley said that she was getting the keys for valet so they didn’t have to wait after Shotzi’s creepy video. Bayley said that Shotzi got to her stuff. Bayley pulled a note from her bag from Shotzi. She said it told her that Shotzi will see her soon. Asuka appeared. She said she has to face two of the best at Summerslam. Asuka then spoke Japanese. Asuka asked Sky if she was thinking about cashing in. She said Sky would regret it. Sky said she respects Asuka but it doesn’t matter who wins at Summerslam, as she’ll be leaving as Women’s Champion. Bayley hurried Sky away.

-They showed a graphic for Jey against Waller. Cole hyped the match for later in the show. [c]

-Cole announced a Summerslam Battle Royal for Summerslam.

-Adam Pearce was in the back on the phone. He said he hopes to know who will be in the battle royal next week. Knight appeared. He said it was a misstep by not having Knight in the U.S. title match. He said he should be in the battle royal. Sheamus appeared. He said you have to fight for your life in a battle royal and the Brawling Brutes have lines of their own. They repeated banger, after banger, after banger. Knight said the only banger will be him banging his fist against Sheamus’ head. Pearce said they’ll both be in the battle royal, and they’ll have a match against each other next week on Smackdown.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t think a battle royal win is what all the Knight fans had in mind. I was hoping Pearce would say the winner got a U.S. title shot or something, but I guess not. This seems like an odd thing to add to an already loaded Summerslam card, but it is a way to get some guys on the card. I assume Knight is going to win, unless they throw a curveball with someone that makes more sense, possibly even Bobby Lashley.)

-Cole threw to a video recap of the segment with Jey and Waller earlier in the night. After the video, they showed Waller warming up in the back. The interviewer appeared and asked if Waller was concerned that he provoked Jey. Waller said he wasn’t concerned because he was trying to be a good bloke and invite Jey on his show. He said that Jey should be preparing for the biggest match of his career at Summerslam. He said that Jey isn’t ready for the Grayson Waller Effect.

-They showed a graphic for Waller against Jey. Barrett hyped the match as the main event.

-Karrion Kross made his entrance with Scarlett. Cole threw to a recap of Kross’ attack on the O.C. a couple of weeks ago on Smackdown. Cole said that attack led to the match tonight between Kross and Karl Anderson. They showed a graphic for Kross against Anderson. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]