VIP AUDIO 8/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Terry Funk, Bray Wyatt, Dynamite and Collision reviews, AEW All In Preview (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Reflecting on the career of Terry Funk.
- Edge’s decision and the latest reports on his future. Would he be a good fit for AEW?
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including final MJF-Adam Cole hype and sitdown interview with The Young Bucks and FTR.
- Instant reaction to news during the recording of the death of Bray Wyatt.
- A preview of every announced match for AEW All In
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply