AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Where: Stockton, Calif. at Stockton Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,239 tickets have been sold so far; arena is set up for 3,676

Announced Matches & Other Notes

4-Year Anniversary

Adam Copeland to make Dynamite debut

Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita

Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson – AEW International Championship

A Young Bucks surprise

