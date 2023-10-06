WWE FASTLANE PRIMER (10/7): Preview & Predictions for Seth vs. Nakamura, Cena & Knight vs. Jimmy & Solo, Balor & Priest vs. Jey & Cody, Iyo vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On October 7, 2023, WWE Fastlane will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing match

Story in a nutshell: Wanting revenge on Shinsuke Nakamura for Nakamura’s attacks on him, Seth Rollins offered to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line to get another match against his foe.

After Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Rollins after the show went off the air. Upset that Nakamura left on his own two feet while he had to be helped to the back, Rollins angled to get another match with Nakamura. Nakamura rejected at first until Rollins offered to put his title on the line with a stipulation of Nakamura’s choice. Nakamura chose a Last Man Standing stipulation thinking it would give him an advantage thanks to Rollins’s bad back. Attacking Rollins’s back has been Nakamura’s focus.

Prediction: Seth retains.

John Cena & L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Story in a nutshell: Eager to prove himself once more to the Bloodline, Jimmy Uso picked a fight with John Cena and a partner of Cena’s choice that ultimately turned out to be L.A. Knight.

The Bloodline, represented here by Paul Heyman, has been coy about Jimmy Uso’s status with the group ever since Jimmy turned on Roman Reigns before Jimmy had a change of heart. Jimmy went after John Cena when Cena came back to Smackdown hoping that it would prove his loyalty. Jimmy pulled Solo Sikoa along with him into the feud with Cena. Later, Cena was attacked by Jimmy and Solo. Cena was saved by A.J. Styles who had his own run-ins with the Bloodline. A tag team match was scheduled for Fastlane, but the Bloodline took out A.J. Styles before the contracts were signed. To prevent Cena from finding a partner, the Bloodline ran roughshod over the wrestlers in the back, threatening repercussion for anyone who would dare assist Cena. Cena declared he was prepared to have a handicap match when he was attacked again. L.A. Knight, who had earned Cena’s respect at Payback, made the save and signed the contract to be Cena’s partner for the match.

Prediction: Cena and LA Knight win this one. This will likely set the table for Roman Reigns’s next opponent. L.A. Knight, if they want to pull the trigger on that match already, Cena, because it’s Cena, or Jimmy as “punishment” to teach Jimmy a lesson.

Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to Raw, Jey was attacked by the Judgment Day faction when he refused an invite to join them.

Jey Uso, fed up with the Bloodline over on Smackdown, quit the WWE. Cody Rhodes used his experience as a former EVP (AEW Executive Vice-President) to “grease the wheels” in order to get Jey transferred to Raw. Several members of the roster had issues with the Bloodline and Jey’s role with them leading to an icy, if not outright hostile, reception for him. Sensing an opportunity, the Judgment Day offered Jey a spot in their faction. Jey refused them which led to him being attacked with Cody making the save. As punishment, Finn Balor and Damian Priest must now defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. There is also friction within the faction as JD McDonagh tries to join the group with Priest being resistant to the idea.

Prediction: It’d be stupid to belt-up Cody before he can take the big one from Roman Reigns, though they could still win via DQ.

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat match

Story in a nutshell: Bayley’s mouth continues to write checks that Iyo Sky’s butt must cash when Bayley put up Iyo’s WWE Women’s Championship against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Asuka, the WWE Women’s Champion prior to Iyo Sky’s current reign, made it clear to Iyo that she was coming for Iyo’s title. Charlotte, disappointed where Bayley was in her career, accused Bayley of being a steppingstone along the way for challenger for the title to beat. Charlotte challenged Bayley saying she would use the win to justify challenging Iyo for the title. Charlotte won the match. Bayley and Iyo prepared to attack Charlotte after the match, but Asuka made the save. Asuka spoke in Japanese. A frustrated Bayley (incorrectly) took it to mean that Asuka was asking for a triple threat title match and agreed to it much to Iyo’s chagrin.

Prediction: For multi-man championship matches, I usually go with the incumbent champion and this time is no exception.

Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley & Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

Story in a nutshell: After Bobby Lashley recruited Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, he wanted them to be more aggressive, so they visited this new aggression on Rey Mysterio and the rest of the L.W.O.

The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, after a series of setbacks, were scouted by Bobby Lashley who liked their potential. He changed their look and encouraged them to be more “aggressive”. (Basically, turn heel.) After L.W.O faction-mates Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar wrestled for Rey’s WWE United States Championship, the Street Profits ambushed them. The rest of the L.W.O, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro, tried to make the save but they too were brought low. Now some permutation of the L.W.O tries to get revenge on Lashley’s new group.

Prediction: With this being Lashley’s new group’s defacto debut, I expect them to win, especially since I had to look up the name of two of the members of the L.W.O. However, Dragon Lee of NXT has been hanging around and if he is one of the members representing the L.W.O, all bets are off.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE PAYBACK RESULTS (9/2): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch in a cage, Theory vs. Mysterio, LA Knight vs. Miz, Cody on Waller Effect

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (10/06): Powell’s review of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Judgment Day, Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky and Bayley, Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match