AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/14): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Christian, Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack, Statlander vs. Skye Blue, Adam Copeland speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2023

TOLEDO, OHIO, AT HUNTINGTON CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone



Tonight after AEW Collision, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE ANDw THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision opening aired. No soundbites from wrestlers previewing their matches this week.

-Tony Schiavone introduced the show as the camera panned the audience as pyro blasted on the stage. They zoomed in on a fan in the front row enthusiastically singing the theme song.

-“The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland made his entrance. They showed his Twitter/X handle of @EdgeRatedR on the screen. The announcers talked about his history with Christian Cage and their interactions in AEW so far. Copeland received a nice ovation. Schiavone exclaimed, “Listen to the fans!” Copeland said he’s still not used to that chant, but he appreciates it. He said it’s rainy, nasty, and cold outside, but they could get it hot in the arena. He said on Dynamite, Christian had a lot of delusional things to say which he thinks he believes. He said he wanted to address what he said. Christian’s music immediately interrupted. A guy in a salmon colored suit walked out looking like the star of the segment. Christian, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne followed with security guys all around them. When Christian entered the ring, Schiavone said he was protected on all sides.

Christian told Toledo to shut its mouth while he’s conducting business. They cut to a guy holding up a sign that said, “Christian, will you be my father.” Fans chanted “You suck!” Christian asked Copeland if he thinks he can just walk out onto Collision – “my show, by the way” – and take up his segment when he’s the one wrestling in the main event. He said he’s sure he’s upset about the things he said to him last week. He said security is out there for Copeland’s production, not his. He said he’d cut right to the chase because he had a main event to get ready for. He told Copeland to walk up the ramp and hit the bricks. He said if he sticks around in AEW much longer, it’ll be like he’s from Toledo, Ohio and be known for nothing. He said he’l have his security remove him just as he had the BCC escorted from the arena to avoid any funny business. Christian said he wants a straight-up fight with Danielson. He said he’ll beat him and prove what he’s known all along – that he’s the best wrestler in the world.

Danielson walked out and interrupted. Schiavone said he could the next TNT Champion after tonight. Fans chanted “Yes!” as Danielson walked down the ramp. He told Christian that he talked to Tony Khan, and in the interest of fairness, he had Luchasaurus and Wayne banned from ringside. He said they will find out who deserves to be TNT Champion. Ricky Starks’s music then played.

Starks walked out with Big Big with the AEW Tag Team Titles in hand. He insulted everyone in the ring and said they’re taking up time that should be dedicated to him and Bill. He said he’ll be damned if he’ll let this go on any longer. He said he has no respect for Copeland or Danielson, but he does have respect for Christian. He entered the ring and stood behind the security guys (nice touch). Starks told Copeland not to stare at him and said he has “bug eyes.” Copeland said, “It’s those stupid silk slacks, dumbass.” Starks said, “Yeah, well, sadly you didn’t take style from the other place.” Copeland said, “And you took it from The Rock. But you’re a vanilla midget version of it.” (This is more destructive and uncomfortable than entertaining or helpful for those involved.) He told him to know his role. Starks said, “That really set me over the edge.” Starks told Danielson, he’s an actual champion. He suggested they could have a tag match tonight. FTR’s music then played.

FTR walked out. “What a way to begin Collision,” said Schiavone. Fans chanted, “FTR!” Cash talked about how AEW medical gave them an option a week ago to take the night off, but he said everybody is banged up and the show must go on, so they decided to defend the titles. He said it was “obviously the wrong choice.” He told Starks their win last week doesn’t make them the best tag team. Cash said they’ll earn a rematch and work their way back up. (Aren’t former champs usually in line for a rematch?) Dax said everybody in the building is banged up. He said they made a decision to fight. He said they were too stubborn to step back last week. Dax said Saturday night is alright for fighting.

Danielson suggested to Christian that they do their match right now. Starks shoved a security guy at Danielson, so Danielson oddly decided to start punching away at him rather than just shove him aside since it was obvious he didn’t come at him by choice. Copeland, FTR, and Danielson beat up the security guys. Danielson locked the security guy in an STF and stared down Christian. Copeland’s music then played as he and FTR stood on the ropes.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was all over the place in kind of a bad way. You had Starks seemingly suggesting a tag match. Then Edge and Starks started tearing into each other in what felt like a shoot in a bad way since it undercut both guys in meta ways. If you’re trying to make Starks into a star, referring to him as a vanilla midget (which he is neither short nor vanilla) or a Rock copycat isn’t productive. Starks calling Copeland bug-eyed and referring to the “other place” was kinda weird, too. Then Danielson, for no good reason, just starts punched away at a security guy who was obviously shoved into him and didn’t initiate anything. Then you have FTR making excuses for losing under the guise of not making excuses, trying to have it both ways, and then oddly saying they’ll work their way back to the top instead of getting their obviously earned and deserved automatic rematch as former champs. Honestly, this just seemed like a really bad first run-through of an angle with a lot bad instincts at play.)

-They went to Schiavone, Nigel, and Kelly at ringside. Schiavone said MJF recently went to Boston to stand up to Jewish hate. He said he met with the owner of the New England Patriots and a great receive Julian Edelman. He threw to a video.

-MJF talked about loving pro wrestling because it can be an outlet for a little kid watching to feel like they can be a superhero and stand up to bullying and anti-semitism. They showed MJF on a panel discussing that he loves showing Jews can be strong. He said he takes pride in that. He said Robert Kraft has done great things in his efforts to fight anti-semitism. He said Jewish people make up 2 percent of the population, yet 55 percent of hate crimes are against Jews.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a great video, and I’m sure long-planned to air on AEW TV. In light of the tasteless angle with Juice Robinson last Tuesday on Dynamite, it might come across as trying to make up for that bad judgment instead of just a good message to send any week of the week on TV. MJF is a role model, in a twisted way of course, for Jewish kids and bullied kids in general. Incorporating a heel picking at the scabs of MJF being bullied as a kid by bigoted kids throwing coins at him into a TV storyline to sell a match in a for-profit situation isn’t necessary and is in some ways counterproductive to the message in this video.)

-Schiavone said that was quite a moment up in Foxboro.

(2) SAMOA JOE vs. WILLIE MACK

Nigel talked about Willie Mack being dismissed since he was three months old and forced into foster care and emancipated at 13 years of age and has traveled the world as a pro wrestlers. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Mack ran the ropes and collided with Joe, who didn’t budge. He tried again, same results. Joe then charged at him and knocked him down. Mack connected with a kick. Joe rolled to the floor. Mack slingshot himself onto Joe at ringside. Joe didn’t step out of the way. They cut t a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Joe took control in the ring during the break. Back from the break, Mack made a comeback and crashed into Joe in the corner. The announcer plugged tickets for Full Gear in Los Angeles. Joe landed a senton splash mid-ring for a near fall at 7:00. Joe snap powerslammed Mack and Mack’s head hit the mat hard as he was being slammed. Joe scored a near fall. The ref moved in to check on Mack. Mack landed a stunner on Joe and scored a near fall. Joe knocked Mack off balance on the top rope and then hit a Muscle Buster for the win. Kelly said we’ll see if Joe eclipses Jay Lethal’s record as the longest-reigning ROH TV Champion and noted he wants the AEW World Title, too.

WINNER: Joe in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Willie Mack seems like he’d be a good fit as a likable, affable mid-card babyface act to be on AEW TV regularly. This push of Joe is well-done.)

-Lexi Nair interviewed C.J. and asked what she’ll say to her future clients. C.J. said she’d ask them if they’ve ever felt they were on the sidelines when someone else had the spotlight, but they feel it should be them. She said it’s the story of her life and she wants to guide people to championships and make stars. She addressed the camera and invited wrestlers to come to her if they want her guidance. Action Andretti walked in and showed interest. He said he’s just one phone call away. He introduced himself. She said she can’t wait to get a call and then giggled with Lexi. [c]

-A vignette aired with Danhausen singing “Very Very Very Nice, Very Evil.” Catchy.

(3) JUICE ROBINSON (w/Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Jay White) vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

White brought the AEW belt with him. Schiavone said he stole it. White said he took the belt because he believes MJF and four hired guns attacked him backstage. Nigel said White was justified in stealing the belt. Austin set up the cardboard version of White at ringside. Daniels wore a jacket with “XXX” on the pocket. The bell rang 37 minutes into the hour. Schiavone said Juice and Jay are terrible people. Nigel said possession is nine-tenths of the law which makes Jay the AEW World Champion.

After an early flurry, Juice bailed out to ringside and said that Daniels needs to calm down. Back in the ring, Juice took off his shirt and threw it at Daniels and then went on the attack. Schiavone plugged Jay White vs. Pena El Zero Miedo for Dynamite on Wednesday. They cut to a partial split-screen break. [cc/pss]

Juice was in control after the break. Daniels made a comeback and scored a two count at 8:00. He signaled for his Angel’s Wings finisher. Juice blocked it and landed a cannonball in the corner. Juice then hit his finisher which no one called by name and pinned Daniels.

WINNER: Juice in 9:00.

-After the match, Jay kneeled and presented Juice with a ring. The announcers wondered if it was the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The Gunns held Daniels as Juice punched him with the ring on his fingers. Fans chanted “MJF!” Juice stood on his chest and told MJF that he’s not the only wrestler who can knock a wrestler out with a ring on his finger. He said he’s been knocking losers like him out for years with nothing on his hand. He said the ring he’s wearing he got at T.J. Maxx for $24.99. He said he has the left hand of God and doesn’t need anything on it. He took the ring off and called it trash. He said Wednesday he’s going to win the battle royal and then beat him for his ring. He said then they’re going to take a trip to the pawn shop and pawn it and go on a vacation.

White said MJF brought it on himself when he attacked him with his devil mask and hired thugs. He said MJF’s world is falling apart starting when Juice takes his ring and then culminates when he takes his title at Full Gear. He then held up the belts he’s vowing to win. Kelly said when Jay White makes promises, titles change hands.

(Keller’s Analysis: Notable that there were no references by the announcers to Juice taunting MJF with the roll of coins with “Friedman” written on it that has been widely criticized and decried, including a TMZ article, in recent days. That’s either a good sign they’re not going to lean into that or a bad sign that they’re going to pretend it didn’t happen but not actually apologize or hold Juice accountable in a storyline-way on TV for the antisemitic tactic his character utilized.)

-A vignette aired with Dustin Rhodes saying he’s coming home to Texas where he belongs. He said he’s coming back better than ever to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring. [c]

-Lexi interviewed Nick Wayne backstage about having a sitdown interview with Jim Ross and his mom. That was news to Wayne. He said he’ll explain himself again if needed.

(4) KYLE FLETCHER vs. BOULDER

The bell rang 57 minuets into the hour. At 2:00 Boulder took control and set up a swing splash out of the corner, but Fletcher stood and powerbombed him to the mat. Fletcher then kicked him from behind and applied a Dragon sleeper for the tapout win.

WINNER: Fletcher in 3:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-Renee Pacquette interviewed The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn backstage. They bragged about being AEW Trios Champions for 48 days. Max Caster began talking about how he hopes MJF appreciates the hard work they’re putting in and thinks he’s handsome. Billy cut him off and said if that’s a thing for him, it’s a thing for them, but he’s got to work on his relationship skills. He said they are absolutely rotten. Bowens said the Tweets and massaging are a bit aggressive, so because Billy knows a thing or two about girls and he knows a thing or two about guys, they’ll teach him about friendship. Billy asked Caster to be a gentleman and say something nice to Renee. He said, “Hey Renee, how about those Oral Sessions.” Renee was offended and stormed off. In walked the Jericho Appreciation Society remnants. They said the scissoring stuff is stale and old, but they have a plan. They challenged them to a Trios Title match. Jake Hager had to pull Daniel Garcia away from the situation.

(5) KRIS STATLANDER vs. SKYE BLUE – TBS Title match

A clip aired of Julia Hart last month spraying blue mist in Blue’s face, and then Blue beginning to wear blue make-up since. They wondered what happened to her. Statlander made her entrance next. Schiavone said he’s noticed Skye carrying herself differently last night on Rampage. Nigel said she used to be amiable and that doesn’t seem to apply anymore. They cut to a split-screen break at 3:00 with Skye in control. [c/ss]

Statlander caught a flying Skye and turned it into a powerslam. Statlander finished her a minute later by countering Skye again and then landing a piledriver.

WINNER: Statlander in 11:00 to retain the TBS Title.

-Statlander offered to help Skye up afterward. Willow Nightingale ran out and told Statlander she would console Skye. Statlander left. Willow and Skye stood and left the ring together.

-Fletcher wished his partner Mark Davis a quick recovery. He said he wants to now prove he’s one of the best pro wrestlers in the world at only 24 years old. He said he wants to show that in a singles match against Kenny Omega on Dynamite on Wednesday. [c]

-A vignette aired on Los Ingobernable (Rush, Jose, El Toro Blanco, Preston Vance) with graphics saying they are unruly, ungovernable, and uncontrollable. It had images of them racing cars and street fighting. Rush said if you mess with the bull, you get the horns. It had a Lucha Underground vibe.

(6) KEITH LEE vs. TURBO FLOYD

As Lee made his entrance, they showed Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty watching on as monitor. Floyd is part of The Outrunners tag team. Fans sang “Oh, Bask In My Glory.” Lee soaked it up. The match began 22 minutes into the hour. Lee brushed off a slap and powerbombed him for the win.

WINNER: Lee in 1:00.

-A Miro vignette aired. He said the last few weeks have been testing him. He said evil doesn’t tempt you in the dark, but rather under the bright lights. He said her pursuit of gold will make her more vicious and angry. He said that will happen unless he cuts it off at every turn. He had Andretti in his grip and said he’s willing to destroy every man to protect one woman.

-Schiavone plugged upcoming shows. Dynamite: Battle Royale, Toni Storm’s newest film, Penta vs. Jay White, Sting will “address his fans,” Ross interviews Wayne and his mom, and Fletcher vs. Omega. Rampage: Rocky Romero vs. Mistico. A video aired on Mistico and Romero with CMLL footage and a backstory. Collision: Miro vs. Andretti. [c]

(7) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. CHRISTIAN CAGE – TNT Title match

Jim Ross joined in on commentary. Danielson made his entrance first. Then Christian. Formal ring introductions took place. Ross said Christian looks like he’s wearing a James Bond outfit. Nigel said he stole Copeland’s line. Nigel said Christian did for turtlenecks what Dr. Dre did for headphones. J.R. chuckled. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. They started slow with some lock-ups and headlock takeovers. A slightly rattled Christian rolled to ringside after an armbar attempt by Danielson and they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Danielson grounded Christian after the break and set up a surfboard, but he yanked on Christian’s nostrils first. Then he lifted Christian and then leaned back and scored a two count. Christian yanked Danielson to ringside and whipped him into the security barricade. At 9:00 Christian poked Danielson in the eyes and took control.

They fought onto the ring apron. Danielson tried to suplex him to the floor, but Christian landed a Pelé kick and then side-slammed him on the ring apron. Danielson went down wincing and grabbing his wrist. [c/ss]

Christian stayed on the attack including ramming Danielson’s hand into the table at ringside. Christian yelled at Danielson that he is the TNT Champion “now and forever.” Danielson headbutted out of a top rope move by Christian and knocked him to the mat. Danielson then leaped off the top rope with a headbutt to the chest.

Danielson stayed on the attack and scored a near fall after a top rope dropkick at 9:00. Danielson landed running dropkicks at Christian in the corner, then took Christian off the top rope with a huracanrana, but Christian rolled through and scored a near fall. He then snapped Danielson’s neck over the top rope and followed up with a top rope frogsplash for a near fall.

Christian set up the Kill Switch. Danielson escaped and round kicked Christian in the chest over and over. Christian ducked a kick and took control. He waited for Danielson to stand and went for a spear. Nigel said he made the move famous. Danielson met him with a kick and then scored a near fall at 22:00. Schiavone said this is wonderful and what it’s all about.



Danielson grabbed Christian’s arms and began stomping on his body and head. Christian came back with a sudden spear and a quick Kill Switch for a believable near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Danielson side-stepped a Christian spear and landed his Psycho Knee for a near fall. Danielson then applied a LeBell Lock mid-ring. Christian held on and scooted to the bottom rope to force a break. Danielson re-applied it, but he couldn’t fully apply it because his arm was damaged. Big Bill ran out and tried to get in the ring. The ref yelled at him. Starks then hit Danielson with the belt. Christian laid over Danielson and got the three count.

WINNER: Christian in 25:00 to retain the TNT Title.

-Afterward, Bill, Starks, Luchasaurus, and Wayne stomped away at Danielson. FTR ran out for the save.

Tonight after AEW Collision, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE ANDw THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.