WWE Raw Results (10/16): Pomares’s report with analysis on Gunther vs. Bronson, Ripley vs. Baszler, Nakamura vs. Ricochet, Jey & Cody vs. Judgment Day

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Sami Zayn making his way to the ring, as a recap of Kevin Owens being drafted to Smackdown was shown. Sami welcomed the fans to the Season Premiere before admitting that it felt weird doing this on his own. Sami said that he was excited for Kevin and for himself because he would show the world that he would prove that he is World champion-level superstar. He said that nobody was happier when Jey Uso arrived to Raw, but it’s thanks to him that Kevin is gone. Sami complained that the moment he and Kevin reached the height of the tag division and main evented WrestleMania, their reign was tainted by the Judgment Day.

– Sami said that the last year of his career has been by far the best and it’s all thanks to the fans. The Judgment Day interrupted to complain that they didn’t kick off the show. Damian Priest said that they have finally removed a thorn from their side and would be happy to remove another one. Priest started going off about Drew McIntyre, but Rhea Ripley stopped him. Ripley said that they wanted to get rid of Sami permanently and started surrounding him. Jey Uso ran down with a pair of chairs in hands to force Judgment Day to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very strong opening to this week’s Raw to highlight the move of Kevin Owens to Smackdown and its effects on Sami Zayn. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of the decision itself, I’m all for having Sami back as a top singles star.)

– A recap of Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakmura brawling last week was shown.

– Ricochet made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Shinsuke Nakamura

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jey Uso tried to talk with Sami Zayn, but he seemed very angry. Sami told Jey that he is happy for Jey and what he has, but Kevin is no longer by his side because of him. Jey simply told Sami that “it is what it is” before walking away. Sami followed Jey to tell him to forget everything which Jey agreed to, hugging Sami.

(1) RICOCHET vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ricochet nailed Nakamura with a sliding dropkick as he entered the ring, following it with a chop to the chest. Nakamura clocked Ricochet with a rising knee to the midsection, followed by an inverted Xploder. Ricochet caught Nakamura off-guard with a Recoil for a close two count. Ricochet knocked Nakamura off the apron with a springboard dropkick, followed by a running corkscrew plancha for a nearfall.

Nakamura drove Ricochet’s head into the LED wall and took the brawl into Gorilla position. Ricochet rolled over a referee and cracked him with a pump knee for a two count. Back on stage, Ricochet blocked an Irish-whip into the LED wall by doing a backflip. Nakamura blocked a standing moonsault with his knees, only for Ricochet to respond with a running Shooting Star Press, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Ricochet dove off a bleachers railing with a Shooting Star Press, crashing into Nakamura and a couple of security guards. Nakamura blasted Ricochet with a running boot over the barricade, following it with an Irish-whip into the barricade. Nakamura pulled out a table and pummeled Ricochet down with a pair of nunchucks. Ricochet attacked Nakamura from behind and laid him on the table, but Nakamura moved out of the way in time.

Nakamura pulled Ricochet off the top turnbuckle and nailed him with a GTS for a nearfall. Ricochet clocked Nakamura with a pair of enzuigiris, followed by a springboard 450 splash for a close two count. Nakamura stopped Ricochet atop the turnbuckle and knocked him off the top turnbuckle through the table at ringside with an enzuigiri. At ringside, Nakamura blasted Ricochet with a Kinshasa for the victory.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura at 13:41

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good match to open the show with a shocking result. I was very confident that they would have Ricochet win to establish him as a viable threat to the world title. That could still happen down the line and this feud continues, but for now it felt like an odd choice to keep Nakamura protected.)

– Backstage, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted Tegan Nox, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance talking to make fun of them. Nox threatened Green, pointing out that she was hiding behind Niven.

– Piper Niven made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Natalya.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown highlighting Gunther ahead of his title defense later tonight.

(2) PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. NATALYA

Niven knocked Natalya down with a shoulder tackle, only for Natalya to slap her. Natalya avoided a power move and drove Niven into the corner with a headscissors take over. They exchanged a couple of pinning combinations, until Natalya nailed Niven with a basement dropkick. Natalya smashed Niven’s head into the turnbuckle numerous times, but Nive quickly shut her down and knocked her off the apron, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Natalya avoided a senton, but missed a basement dropkick. Niven missed a running crossbody and nearly beat Niven with a pinning combination. Natalya hit Niven with a discus clothesline, but she kicked out at two. Niven kicked Natalya into Green, causing a small commotion. Niven took advantage of the distraction to knock Natalya out with a running crossbody.

WINNER: Piper Niven at 6:25

– After the match, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green assaulted Natalya, until Tegan Nox ran down to make the save.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was okay for what it was, but aside from a couple of awkward spots, there was nothing of note here. At least, we now have an actual storyline for the women’s tag titles.)

– Backstage, Damian Priest told Finn Bálor that he felt a little bit bad for JD McDonagh after what happened to him. Priest said that they should take Drew McIntyre out, only for Dominik to tell him that Rhea Ripley told him to stay away from him. Ripley showed up to tell Priest that she would deal with Drew and to tell Dominik that she wouldn’t need him in her corner tonight.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]