IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY RESULTS (10/21): Lilly’s report on Shelley vs. Alexander, Trinity vs. James, and Ospreay vs. Bailey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY 2023 PPV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2023

CHICAGO, IL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-On the countdown show, Traci Brooks, Don West, and Mike Tenay were inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. Awesome video packages and great speeches from Brooks and Tenay. This was very emotional and a first-class presentation.

-Video package featuring the competitors on tonight’s show.

(1) CHRIS SABIN (c) vs. KENTA — Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

After trading strikes, the action spilled to the floor early with Sabin connecting with a flip from the apron to the floor on Kenta. Sabin got a two count after a crossbody block. Kenta avoided another dive from the apron and drove Sabin into the side of the ring and into the railing. Kenta held the advantage, but Sabin battled back. Sabin got a two count after a DDT. Kenta gave Sabin a DDT a clothesline off the top rope for a two count. Kenta gave Sabin a DDT from the top rope and followed with a running dropkick. Sabin returned a kick.

Kenta tried to use the ropes on a pin attempt but the referee caught it. Kenta gave Sabin a DDT and a double stomp from the top rope for a two count. Kenta signaled for the Go To Sleep, but Sabin fought out of it. Kenta gave Sabin strikes, but Sabin kicked Kenta. Sabin gave Kenta a missile dropkick to the back. Sabin clotheslined Kenta and got the Cradle Shock for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fast paced opener and a great start to the show.)

-Video package on the Monster’s Ball competitors.

-The wresters were shown being released from their locked rooms.

(2) MOOSE vs. PCO vs. STEVE MACLIN vs. RHINO — Monster’s Ball match

Moose attacked Rhino on the ramp. Moose powerbombed Maclin on the apron. PCO joined the fight. Moose backdropped PCO on a ladder that was leaning on the apron. Maclin, Moose, and Rhino fought in the ring. Maclin hit them with a metal trash can. Maclin suplexed PCO on a ladder. PCO chokeslammed Maclin inthe ring, then did a dive on Rhino on the outside. PCO legdropped Maclin. PCO gave Maclin the De-Animator on the apron. Fans chanted “He’s not human!”

Moose hit PCO with a trash can lid. Moose punched and stomped PCO. Moose took the bag of tacks that PCO had brought and poured them on cinder blocks at ringside. Moose powerbomed PCO onto the blocks and tacks. Maclin attacked Moose and threw him back in the ring. Rhino decked Maclin. Rhino set up a barbed wire table outside. Maclin attacked Rhino with a chair. Bully Ray confronted Maclin and knocked him off the top rope and through the barbed wire table at ringside. Bully stood over Maclin and said “Who’s soft now?”

Moose and PCO brawled in the ring. PCO gave Moose a DDT. Moose hit PCO with a chair. Rhino gave Moose a Gore. PCO hit the senton on Rhino and Moose and got the pin on Moose.

WINNER: PCO in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The wild, out-of-control brawl that we imagined. Good match, if you’re into this style. PCO was a surprising winner.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James. She said it was the first time she’s faced Trinity. She said they would give it their all and the best woman would win.

-Video package on the tag team feud.

(3) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)(c) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) — Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match

Trey and Bey started the match. ABC double teamed Trey and got an early two count. The Rascalz turned the tide with their own double teaming. Trey gave Ace a neckbreaker off the apron. Wentz got a two count on Ace. Ace battled back and did a dive over the top rope to the floor on the the Rascalz. Bey took on each of the Rascalz. Bey gave Wentz a brainbuster for a two count. ABC double teamed Trey. Wentz broke up a pin attempt. The Rascalz regained the advantage. Wentz dove on Bey, as Trey got a two count on Ace. Ace and Wentz clotheslined each other. Trey gave Ace a meteora. Wentz got a two count on Ace.

Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Wentz brought in spray paint. He argued with the referee then accidentally sprayed it in Trey’s eyes. ABC double teamed Wentz. Bey gave Wentz the cutter and Ace gave Wentz the fold and got the pin.

WINNERS: ABC in 11:00 to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Tiles.

(D.L.’s Take: This one was all-action throughout and built to an exciting match. The fans were enthusiastic about the title change.)

-Video package on Will Ospreay and Mike Bailey.