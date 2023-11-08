Hulk Hogan Light Up Stage Entrance Bobblehead available for pre-oder from FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Hulk Hogan Light Up Stage Entrance Bobbelhead is now available for pre-order from FOCO.

The bobblehead features Hogan in his signature pose ripping his yellow shirt. He’s also sporting yellow boots and wearing a yellow headband with “Hulkamania” on it.

He stands on top of a stage themed base that lights up behind him. The front of the base features Hogan’s logo and “Hulkamania” is displayed on the bottom of the base. This item is limited to 223 units, retalis for $90, and stands at 8 inches tall.