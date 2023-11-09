VIP AUDIO 11/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-8-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Survivor Series hype, Indy Line-up of the Week, listener mail, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 8, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week include the new faces fan will see during TNA Genesis on Sunday, the pressure on WWE and TNA to deliver after this past weekend, Monday’s “fan-friendly” edition of WWE Raw, and the hype for this year’s Survivor Series. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with Chris Sabin headlining at the ECW Arena, the rumored headline match for Armageddon, an old school episode of McNeill Sings The Hits, a new segment highlighting WWE’s favorite announcer and Listener Mail regarding attention to detail in Raw booking.

