FREE PODCAST 11/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk AEW’s Continental Classic, AEW Full Gear, Flair signing, review top WWE happenings with WarGames, Drew, LA Knight, more (147 min.)

November 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • The AEW Continental Classic round-robin tournament from several angles including the format, the participants, the possibility of a women’s version, more
  • AEW Collision’s new viewership low for a show not opposed by a WWE PLE the same day
  • WWE WarGames build, Drew McIntyre’s actions, L.A. Knight’s latest promo, The Judgment Day, and much more.
  • AEW Full Gear preview
  • Is Ric Flair a good signing for AEW
  • And more throughout

