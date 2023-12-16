AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/16): Danielson vs. Brody King, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, Andrade vs. Claudio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2023

GARLAND, TEX.

AIRED ON TNT

We don’t have live coverage of tonight’s show in written format, but we do have a live post-show scheduled.

To read a detailed report on the show now, check out ProWrestling.net’s report here…

AEW Collision results (12/16): Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, and Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Continental Classic tournament matches

But after Collision, listen live to our post-show and call in!

Tonight after AEW Collision, join Joel Dehnel and Joe Ahlstrom to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE ANDw THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.