New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 33 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Sanada
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani
Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Giulia
Strong Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston
King of Pro Wrestling 2023 Provisional Champion: Taichi
NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023
NJPW Cup 2023: Sanada
G1 Climax 33: Tetsuya Naito
BOSJ 30: Master Wato
WTL 2023: Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto
Super Jr. Tag League 2023: TJP & Francesco Akira
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2023
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops.
- NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on Triller TV with English commentary. You can watch Battle in the Valley 2023 by clicking here.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
NJPW 2024 SCHEDULE
JANUARY NJPW EVENTS
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Jan. 4, Tokyo Dome (Airing live on NJPW World with English commentary and Japanese commentary).
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson
- Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay – Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado
- NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. BOSJ Tag League 2023 Winners TJP & Francesco Akira
- WTL 23 & IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo – Winner-Takes-All match
- Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
- Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & Evil
- New Japan Rambo – final four advance to New Year’s Dash to crown KOPW 2024 Provisional Champion
NJPW New Year Dash, Jan. 5, Sumida City Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)
- Four-way match to determine first 2024 KOPW Provisional Champion (participants will be determined at Wrestle Kingdom 18.
NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley, Jan. 13, San Jose Civic Center (Airing live on Triller TV on PPV with English commentary and on NJPW World with Japanese commentary).
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (not officially, but heavily teased)
