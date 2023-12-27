New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 33 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Sanada

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Giulia

Strong Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

King of Pro Wrestling 2023 Provisional Champion: Taichi

NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023

NJPW Cup 2023: Sanada

G1 Climax 33: Tetsuya Naito

BOSJ 30: Master Wato

WTL 2023: Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto

Super Jr. Tag League 2023: TJP & Francesco Akira

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2023

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on Triller TV with English commentary. You can watch Battle in the Valley 2023 by clicking here.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

NJPW 2024 SCHEDULE

JANUARY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Jan. 4, Tokyo Dome (Airing live on NJPW World with English commentary and Japanese commentary).

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay – Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. BOSJ Tag League 2023 Winners TJP & Francesco Akira

WTL 23 & IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo – Winner-Takes-All match

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & Evil

New Japan Rambo – final four advance to New Year’s Dash to crown KOPW 2024 Provisional Champion

NJPW New Year Dash, Jan. 5, Sumida City Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

Four-way match to determine first 2024 KOPW Provisional Champion (participants will be determined at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley, Jan. 13, San Jose Civic Center (Airing live on Triller TV on PPV with English commentary and on NJPW World with Japanese commentary).