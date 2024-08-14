VIP AUDIO 8/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Curating wrestling’s history with Charles of Wrestling Playlists. The work of an archivist, uncovering footage, Kevin Sullivan, Yoshinari Ogawa, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Charles of the Wrestling Playlists project to discuss preserving & curating wrestling history, and using available footage to travel through the eras day by day. Charles has become one of the most valued and important wrestling historians and archivists we have, and it was great to pick his brain for 90 minutes about the work he’s been doing and about the various discoveries and thoughts he’s had along the way. From 1899 in Denmark all through the eras, all around the globe, there is so much to talk about, and Alan and Charles touch on a bit of everything here. Plus, with the week that’s in it, a look at the careers of Kevin Sullivan and Yoshinari Ogawa – two men who themselves were symbols of the changing history of the sport. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO