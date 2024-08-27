VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Flashback (8-16-2017): New Japan G1 finals in-person perspective, Bischoff, Heyman-TNA potential, stereotypes in wrestling, Corbin MITB, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the August 16, 2017 episode of The Fix.

CURRENT EVENTS

G1 Finals and more stories from his trip including whether these are the best wrestling shows he’s ever seen and how crowds are different than WWE and UFC big event crowds

Analysis of big segments on Raw and Smackdown including the Baron Corbin MITB cash-in

Fatal Four-way hype

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Shane McMahon

And more

MAILBAG

Bill Watts’s potential had he been given more time to run WCW

Eric Bischoff’s chances at success with the WCW buyout with Fusient Media

Paul Heyman’s chances of succeeding if Dixie Carter hired him to run TNA

Whether Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton last year had unplanned aspects

Baron Corbin’s MITB cash-in

A potential WWE point system tournament like G1

Stereotypes in wrestling and the responsibly of fans and reporters to speak out

And more

