VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Flashback (8-16-2017): New Japan G1 finals in-person perspective, Bischoff, Heyman-TNA potential, stereotypes in wrestling, Corbin MITB, more (121 min.)

August 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the August 16, 2017 episode of The Fix.

CURRENT EVENTS

  • G1 Finals and more stories from his trip including whether these are the best wrestling shows he’s ever seen and how crowds are different than WWE and UFC big event crowds
  • Analysis of big segments on Raw and Smackdown including the Baron Corbin MITB cash-in
  • Fatal Four-way hype
  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
  • Shane McMahon
  • And more

MAILBAG

  • Bill Watts’s potential had he been given more time to run WCW
  • Eric Bischoff’s chances at success with the WCW buyout with Fusient Media
  • Paul Heyman’s chances of succeeding if Dixie Carter hired him to run TNA
  • Whether Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton last year had unplanned aspects
  • Baron Corbin’s MITB cash-in
  • A potential WWE point system tournament like G1
  • Stereotypes in wrestling and the responsibly of fans and reporters to speak out
  • And more

