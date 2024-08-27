VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Flashback (8-16-2017): New Japan G1 finals in-person perspective, Bischoff, Heyman-TNA potential, stereotypes in wrestling, Corbin MITB, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the August 16, 2017 episode of The Fix.
CURRENT EVENTS
- G1 Finals and more stories from his trip including whether these are the best wrestling shows he’s ever seen and how crowds are different than WWE and UFC big event crowds
- Analysis of big segments on Raw and Smackdown including the Baron Corbin MITB cash-in
- Fatal Four-way hype
- Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
- Shane McMahon
- And more
MAILBAG
- Bill Watts’s potential had he been given more time to run WCW
- Eric Bischoff’s chances at success with the WCW buyout with Fusient Media
- Paul Heyman’s chances of succeeding if Dixie Carter hired him to run TNA
- Whether Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton last year had unplanned aspects
- Baron Corbin’s MITB cash-in
- A potential WWE point system tournament like G1
- Stereotypes in wrestling and the responsibly of fans and reporters to speak out
- And more
