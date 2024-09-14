VIP AUDIO 9/13 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody vs. Solo in a cage for title, Reigns returns, Cody and Reigns agree to tag, plus Carmelo-Andrade, new logo in return to USA (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 13 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a cage for the Undisputed WWE Title, Roman Reigns returns, Cody and Reigns agree to tag, plus Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, a new logo and opening theme plus ringside dignitaries in return to USA Network.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO